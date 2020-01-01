 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Brainwreck Kai'Stick Infused Blunt 1.5g

Brainwreck Kai'Stick Infused Blunt 1.5g

by Kai'Dro

Write a review
Kai'Dro Cannabis Pre-rolls Brainwreck Kai'Stick Infused Blunt 1.5g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kai'Dro Logo
Kai, a beautiful name with many different meanings among other cultures, such as “Strong”, ”Unbreakable”, “Triumphant”, “Sea”, “By the water”; all of which are fitting, however, ultimately, Kai was chosen because that is the name of the owner (ironically, named after the hot pink “Hawaii Kai” hydroplane racing boat in the 1960’s). Dro, a new slang term from the new millennium meaning: “Hydroponic Chronic”. Kai and Holli Strozyk-Haight proudly adopted the nostalgic, phantom “Olympia Beer” font to represent where and who we are. We aren’t just operating out of Olympia, we are Olympia, proud to be South Puget Sound Natives. What a better way to continue to represent the passionate pioneers of the Pacific and continue to carry our torch into post cannabis prohibition. We are passionate 12s. That explains our colors: Green and Blue! Truly, the Green represents our beautiful plants, while the Blue represents the water we use to grow them. We are cannabis cultivators – we harvest heaven ~ for your enjoyment. Combined, Kai’Dro means " Hydroponic weed - grown by the water ". But don’t be fooled