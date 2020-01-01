 Loading…

Hybrid

Brainwreck Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Kai'Dro

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Brainwreck

Brainwreck

Brainwreck is the 50/50 hybrid cross of parent strains Trainwreck, Brain Child, and Brain. Trainwreck and Brain Child (Willy’s Wonder x Jack Herer) give this strain rich, lung-expanding notes of pine that blend well with the sweet, earthy aromas of its indica parentage. Brainwreck is exhilarating and cerebral from the onset, making it a worthwhile strain for consumers seeking to overcome fatigue. Its effects will remain mentally elevated even while the physical effects mellow and level out. 

 

About this brand

Kai'Dro Logo
Kai, a beautiful name with many different meanings among other cultures, such as “Strong”, ”Unbreakable”, “Triumphant”, “Sea”, “By the water”; all of which are fitting, however, ultimately, Kai was chosen because that is the name of the owner (ironically, named after the hot pink “Hawaii Kai” hydroplane racing boat in the 1960’s). Dro, a new slang term from the new millennium meaning: “Hydroponic Chronic”. Kai and Holli Strozyk-Haight proudly adopted the nostalgic, phantom “Olympia Beer” font to represent where and who we are. We aren’t just operating out of Olympia, we are Olympia, proud to be South Puget Sound Natives. What a better way to continue to represent the passionate pioneers of the Pacific and continue to carry our torch into post cannabis prohibition. We are passionate 12s. That explains our colors: Green and Blue! Truly, the Green represents our beautiful plants, while the Blue represents the water we use to grow them. We are cannabis cultivators – we harvest heaven ~ for your enjoyment. Combined, Kai’Dro means " Hydroponic weed - grown by the water ". But don’t be fooled