Lemon Larry Lavender by Big Buddy Seeds is greater than the sum of its parts. The stunningly flavorful cross of Lemon Larry OG Kush and Lavender offers sweet citrus aromas overlaid by velvety floral terpenes. With loosely sedative effects brought on by the Lavender and an elevated mental state from the concentration of limonene, Lemon Larry Lavender pairs perfectly with video games and movie nights with friends. Providing a bright mind and relaxed body, this indica-dominant strain is ideal for abating depression as well as minor aches and pains.