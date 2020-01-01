 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Lemon Larry Live Resin Diamond Sauce 0.5g
Hybrid

Lemon Larry Live Resin Diamond Sauce 0.5g

by Kaizen Medicinals

Kaizen Medicinals Concentrates Solvent Lemon Larry Live Resin Diamond Sauce 0.5g

About this strain

Lemon Larry Lavender

Lemon Larry Lavender

Lemon Larry Lavender by Big Buddy Seeds is greater than the sum of its parts. The stunningly flavorful cross of Lemon Larry OG Kush and Lavender offers sweet citrus aromas overlaid by velvety floral terpenes. With loosely sedative effects brought on by the Lavender and an elevated mental state from the concentration of limonene, Lemon Larry Lavender pairs perfectly with video games and movie nights with friends. Providing a bright mind and relaxed body, this indica-dominant strain is ideal for abating depression as well as minor aches and pains. 

