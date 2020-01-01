 Loading…
  5. Afgooey Pre-Roll 0.5g
Indica

Afgooey Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Kali Products

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Afgooey, also known as Afgoo, is a potent indica strain that is believed to descend from an Afghani indica and Maui Haze. It has some uplifting and creative qualities, but this strain also delivers relaxing and sleepy effects alongside its earthy pine flavor. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.

Kali Products is an indoor, Tier 3, pesticide and chemical-free, living-soil Cannabis grow operation. We have recently expanded significantly and are looking to build more relationships with retailers in Washington State. For you, we have created this specialized packet of our current, available, and upcoming strains and their lineages. Kali Products produces a variety of cannabis products to include flower, prerolls (1g and .5g), and concentrates. Regular strains are available to be grown through any I-502-Approved Producer. Proprietary strains describes the strains that are only grown by Kali Products which we owe to our partnership with John Preher at The Horticulture Company. We are very excited to grow and exhibit John’s creations. At Kali Products we grow the best quality cannabis you can supply to your customers. We have secured a wide variety of potent strains, cultivate them with fresh water and organic compost teas, and avoid bottled nutrients or chemicals. Here at Kali you'll find: