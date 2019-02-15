lauren.slater
on February 15th, 2019
I'm absolutely loving the Focus Capsules. I take them almost every day and they've completely replaced my old nootropic regimen.
Enhanced with organic CBD, HTP-5, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Alpha GPC, Phosphatidylserine, Forskolin and Artichoke Extract to support your brain and leave you feeling clear and focussed. Feel: Aware, composed and sharp. Key ingredients: 600mg organic CBD, HTP-5, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Alpha GPC, Phosphatidylserine, Forskolin and Artichoke Extract.
on February 15th, 2019
on January 23rd, 2019
I managed to get a few samples of the Focus Capsules and have loved them. They work extremely well for me. Can't wait to have the chance to order more!
on January 10th, 2019
I recently purchased the Focus CBD Capsules from the Kami Naturals website and absolutely love them! They were well worth the money. When I take the capsules, I find myself thinking clearly and feeling very put together. I've been using them whenever I have a big meeting or project that I need to get across the finish line.