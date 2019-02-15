 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
FOCUS CAPSULES | CBD • NOOTROPICS

by Kami Naturals

Enhanced with organic CBD, HTP-5, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Alpha GPC, Phosphatidylserine, Forskolin and Artichoke Extract to support your brain and leave you feeling clear and focussed. Feel: Aware, composed and sharp. Key ingredients: 600mg organic CBD, HTP-5, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Alpha GPC, Phosphatidylserine, Forskolin and Artichoke Extract.

lauren.slater

I'm absolutely loving the Focus Capsules. I take them almost every day and they've completely replaced my old nootropic regimen.

stephzahn

I managed to get a few samples of the Focus Capsules and have loved them. They work extremely well for me. Can't wait to have the chance to order more!

Genie.Jackson

I recently purchased the Focus CBD Capsules from the Kami Naturals website and absolutely love them! They were well worth the money. When I take the capsules, I find myself thinking clearly and feeling very put together. I've been using them whenever I have a big meeting or project that I need to get across the finish line.

We're on a mission to reinvent self-care with natural CBD therapeutics designed for your daily wellness ritual. We started Kami to help people live their best, most fulfilling lives. After years of seeing loved ones struggle with dependence on pharmaceuticals, we set out to discover natural alternatives. We spent 18 months scouring the globe to source only the purest all-natural ingredients. You can have confidence knowing that, when you take our wellness products, you are taking the best hemp-derived CBD supplements on the market. Our therapeutics are ethically sourced from FDA-approved facilities, where all products are lab tested for quality. We use only non-psychoactive hemp-derived CBD extracts and all-natural ingredients, so you'll feel refreshed and relaxed after each use. We're extremely proud of our products and we practice what we preach—every purchase you make on our site is backed by our Quality Guarantee. To learn more about us and our premium CBD therapeutics, visit us at kaminaturals.com today.