lauren.slater
on February 15th, 2019
I take these after my SoulCycle spinning classes. They have been a great natural alternative to Advil or other pain relievers.
Enhanced with organic CBD, Curcumin, Arnica & Acai to promote healing, lower inflammation and leave you feeling rejuvenated. Feel: Refreshed, relaxed and restored. Key ingredients: 600mg organic CBD, Curcumin, Arnica and Acai.
on January 23rd, 2019
I've been taking the Kami Revive Capsules after surfing and the results have been impressive. They help with soreness that develops after a day in the ocean and have completely replaced the painkillers in my medicine cabinet.
on January 10th, 2019
As an exercise junky and long distance runner, I am always looking for natural remedies that can help support my recovery after strenuous workouts. I was introduced to the Revive Capsules by a friend, and have been taking them religiously ever since. They have been extremely effective at reducing my aches, pains and inflammation after long runs and workouts.