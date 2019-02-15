 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. REVIVE CAPSULES | CBD • CIRCUMIN • ACAI

REVIVE CAPSULES | CBD • CIRCUMIN • ACAI

by Kami Naturals

$80.00MSRP

About this product

Enhanced with organic CBD, Curcumin, Arnica & Acai to promote healing, lower inflammation and leave you feeling rejuvenated. Feel: Refreshed, relaxed and restored. Key ingredients: 600mg organic CBD, Curcumin, Arnica and Acai.

lauren.slater

I take these after my SoulCycle spinning classes. They have been a great natural alternative to Advil or other pain relievers.

stephzahn

I've been taking the Kami Revive Capsules after surfing and the results have been impressive. They help with soreness that develops after a day in the ocean and have completely replaced the painkillers in my medicine cabinet.

Genie.Jackson

As an exercise junky and long distance runner, I am always looking for natural remedies that can help support my recovery after strenuous workouts. I was introduced to the Revive Capsules by a friend, and have been taking them religiously ever since. They have been extremely effective at reducing my aches, pains and inflammation after long runs and workouts.

About this brand

We're on a mission to reinvent self-care with natural CBD therapeutics designed for your daily wellness ritual. We started Kami to help people live their best, most fulfilling lives. After years of seeing loved ones struggle with dependence on pharmaceuticals, we set out to discover natural alternatives. We spent 18 months scouring the globe to source only the purest all-natural ingredients. You can have confidence knowing that, when you take our wellness products, you are taking the best hemp-derived CBD supplements on the market. Our therapeutics are ethically sourced from FDA-approved facilities, where all products are lab tested for quality. We use only non-psychoactive hemp-derived CBD extracts and all-natural ingredients, so you'll feel refreshed and relaxed after each use. We're extremely proud of our products and we practice what we preach—every purchase you make on our site is backed by our Quality Guarantee. To learn more about us and our premium CBD therapeutics, visit us at kaminaturals.com today.