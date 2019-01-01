About this product

Galaxy Angelia (Hot Pink/Gold) vaporizer pen for concentrates. Features include: Awarded 2016 "Best Vaporizer” by High Times Magazine, Best Vape Pen 2015 by "The Vape Critic", Temperature Controlled Battery (350°, 390°, 430° ), Glossy Enamel Paint with Sparkle Finish, Upgraded Mouthpiece with Air Carb (Free Gift), Quartz Crystal Chamber, Dual Quartz Rods, Titanium Coil, Elevated Air Flow System (No clogging or leaking), 10 Second Auto-Shutoff (Safety Feature), Deep Chamber, 510 Threaded, No Wicks, Glues, or Dyes, Lifetime Warranty (Battery), Handmade, Designed in the USA, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.