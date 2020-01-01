 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Gravity Zero Quartz Crystal Atomizer

Gravity Zero Quartz Crystal Atomizer

by KandyPens

Write a review
KandyPens Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Gravity Zero Quartz Crystal Atomizer

$24.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Gravity Zero Quartz Crystal Atomizer. Features include: Replacement Quartz Crystal Atomizer for Gravity, Quartz Crystal Chamber, Dual Quartz Rods, Titanium Coils, Elevated Airflow System (No clogging or leaking), Deep Chamber, 510 Thread Compatible, Wickless, No Glues, No Dyes, Cross Compatible with Galaxy and Donuts, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

KandyPens Logo
Kandypens creates Premium Vaporizers sold worldwide.