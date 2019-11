percbuster on July 14th, 2017

I just bought one of these pens and I have to say I'm impressed. In the past I felt I could never get a big enough hit off any vape pens and I was ready to give up on them but decided to try this one and its awesome! I get nice big clouds every time and you get a great taste fro your wax. This is definitely a good pen to invest in especially with the lifetime battery warranty!