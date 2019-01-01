 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. MiNi Black Coilless Ceramic Atomizer

MiNi Black Coilless Ceramic Atomizer

by KandyPens

Write a review
KandyPens Vaping Vaporizer Accessories MiNi Black Coilless Ceramic Atomizer

$29.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

MiNi Black Coilless Ceramic Atomizer. Features include: Next Generation Ceramic Sub-Ohm Atomizer, Coilless Ceramic Chamber with Ceramic Dish, SloBurn™ Technology, Elevated Airflow System (No clogging or leaking), Leak Proof, 510 Threaded (Box-Mod Compatible), No Wicks, Glues, or Dyes, Handmade, Developed & Designed in the USA, Patent Pending,Comes in Gift Box, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

KandyPens Logo
Kandypens creates Premium Vaporizers sold worldwide.