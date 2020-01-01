Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
MiNi-Lilac portable vaporizer for concentrates. Features include: Next Generation Ceramic Sub-Ohm Vaporizer, 4.45 Inches Tall, 950 mAh Lithium Ion Battery, Temperature Controlled (350°, 390°, 430°), Advanced Ceramic Disc SloBurn™Technology, No Combustion (Better Aroma & Flavor), Elevated Air-Flow System, Leakproof, Coilless, 10 Second Auto-Shutoff (Safety Feature), Deep Ceramic Chamber, 510 Threaded, No Wick, Glues, or Dyes, Alcohol Wipes Included, Lifetime Warranty (Battery), Direct Pass Through Mini-USB Charging, Handmade, Developed & Designed in the USA, Patent Pending, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.
