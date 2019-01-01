About this product
MiNi Lilac Quartz Atomizer for concentrates. Features include: Next Generation Ceramic Sub-Ohm Atomizer, Quartz Crystal Chamber w/Dual Quartz Rods, Deep Quartz Chamber, Titanium Coil, Elevated Airflow System (No clogging or leaking), Leak Proof, 510 Threaded (Box-Mod Compatible), No Wicks, Glues, or Dyes, Handmade, Developed & Designed in the USA, Patent Pending, Comes in Gift Box, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
KandyPens
Kandypens creates Premium Vaporizers sold worldwide.