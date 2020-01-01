 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MiNi-White

by KandyPens

About this product

MiNi-White portable vaporizer for concentrates. Features include: Next Generation Ceramic Sub-Ohm Vaporizer, 4.45 Inches Tall, 950 mAh Lithium Ion Battery, Temperature Controlled (350°, 390°, 430°), Advanced Ceramic Disc SloBurn™Technology, No Combustion (Better Aroma & Flavor), Elevated Air-Flow System, Leakproof, Coilless, 10 Second Auto-Shutoff (Safety Feature), Deep Ceramic Chamber, 510 Threaded, No Wick, Glues, or Dyes, Alcohol Wipes Included, Lifetime Warranty (Battery), Direct Pass Through Mini-USB Charging, Handmade, Developed & Designed in the USA, Patent Pending, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.

Kandypens creates Premium Vaporizers sold worldwide.