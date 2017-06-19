 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
24K Edition K-Vape (Black/Gold)

by KANDYPENS®

$119.95MSRP

About this product

24K Edition K-Vape (Black/Gold) for ground herb. Features include: Limited Edition Dry Herb Vaporizer, True Convection Technology™, No Combustion, 3 Temperature Settings (360F, 380F, 420F), Large Stainless, Steel Chamber (.6 gram capacity), Comes with Limited Edition, Aluminum Bi-Level Grinder & Tray, Extra Mouthpieces, Screens, & Cleaning Brush Included, 3 Minute Auto-Shutoff Feature, Universal Micro USB Connection, BPA Free, Lifetime Warranty, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.

donnydark

I received my K Vape Kandypen and it took over 8 hours to charge. I filled the chamber and used the lowest setting and hardly got and vapor and the herb tasted funny. Next I tried the middle setting and hardly got and vapor, same with the highest setting. I also noticed when I took my first hit from this K Vape pen the herb tasted weird, Funny how used the same herb in my one hitter and it tasted fine. Not a fan if KVape, I regret buying it.

About this brand

We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!