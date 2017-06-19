donnydark on June 19th, 2017

I received my K Vape Kandypen and it took over 8 hours to charge. I filled the chamber and used the lowest setting and hardly got and vapor and the herb tasted funny. Next I tried the middle setting and hardly got and vapor, same with the highest setting. I also noticed when I took my first hit from this K Vape pen the herb tasted weird, Funny how used the same herb in my one hitter and it tasted fine. Not a fan if KVape, I regret buying it.