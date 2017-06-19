DAVINCI MIQRO - Black
by DaVinci Vaporizer
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
24K Edition K-Vape (Black/Gold) for ground herb. Features include: Limited Edition Dry Herb Vaporizer, True Convection Technology™, No Combustion, 3 Temperature Settings (360F, 380F, 420F), Large Stainless, Steel Chamber (.6 gram capacity), Comes with Limited Edition, Aluminum Bi-Level Grinder & Tray, Extra Mouthpieces, Screens, & Cleaning Brush Included, 3 Minute Auto-Shutoff Feature, Universal Micro USB Connection, BPA Free, Lifetime Warranty, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.
on June 19th, 2017
I received my K Vape Kandypen and it took over 8 hours to charge. I filled the chamber and used the lowest setting and hardly got and vapor and the herb tasted funny. Next I tried the middle setting and hardly got and vapor, same with the highest setting. I also noticed when I took my first hit from this K Vape pen the herb tasted weird, Funny how used the same herb in my one hitter and it tasted fine. Not a fan if KVape, I regret buying it.