SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Concealer Box Battery Kit for Liquid & Oil Tanks Specifically Designed & Engineered for Higher Voltage Requirement Tanks Only 3 Inches Tall Compatible with < 10.55mm Diameter Tanks (i.e. CCell) Magnetic Threaded Adapters Included (2 sets) Powerful 390 mAh Battery Variable Voltage (Blue 2.3V, Green 3.0V, Yellow 3.6V, Red 4.2V) 510 Threaded Micro-USB Charging Port Handmade Lifetime Warranty Developed & Designed in the USA For Aromatherapy Purposes Only (Glass tanks not included)
