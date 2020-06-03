 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Crystal Vape Pen

by KANDYPENS®

About this product

Awarded "Best Dab Pen of 2020" by Vaping360 Awarded "Best Vape Pen of 2020" by The Vape Critic Next-Generation Sub-Ohm Essential Oil Vaporizer Ultra-Compact Design (Only 10cm tall) Medical Grade Electro-Plated Stainless Steel Construction All Quartz Crystal Glass Atomizer (no coil) Variable Voltage Battery (2.6V, 3.0V, 3.6V, 4.2V) 2 Click Sesh Mode Feature Powerful 900 mAh Sub-Ohm Battery No Glues, Wicks, or Dyes Glass Mouthpiece with Splash-Guard (2) Removable Mouthpiece Filter Micro-USB Pass Through Charging Applicator Tool Keychain (Free Gift) Black Velvet Protective Pouch Included (Free Gift) Lifetime Warranty (Battery) Handmade Developed & Designed in the USA For Aromatherapy Purposes Only

About this brand

We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!