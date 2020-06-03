 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Flacko Jodye

Flacko Jodye

by KANDYPENS®

Write a review
KANDYPENS® Vaping Vape Pens Flacko Jodye

$148.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Designed by A$AP Rocky Walnut Wood Grain Veneer Finish/Gold Trim Retro-Stylish Collectors Gift Box Chocolate Brown Leather Case with Gold Trim Temperature Controlled Battery (300°, 350°, 390°, 430° ) Upgraded Mouthpiece with Air Carb Quartz Crystal Chamber w/Dual Quartz Rods Titanium Coils Coilless Chamber with Ceramic Dish (No Combustion) .5 ML Glass E-liquid/Oil Tank Included 510 Threaded Battery Handmade Lifetime Warranty (Battery) For Aromatherapy Purposes Only

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

KANDYPENS® Logo
We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!