SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Designed by A$AP Rocky Walnut Wood Grain Veneer Finish/Gold Trim Retro-Stylish Collectors Gift Box Chocolate Brown Leather Case with Gold Trim Temperature Controlled Battery (300°, 350°, 390°, 430° ) Upgraded Mouthpiece with Air Carb Quartz Crystal Chamber w/Dual Quartz Rods Titanium Coils Coilless Chamber with Ceramic Dish (No Combustion) .5 ML Glass E-liquid/Oil Tank Included 510 Threaded Battery Handmade Lifetime Warranty (Battery) For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
