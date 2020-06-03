DAVINCI MIQRO - Black
by DaVinci Vaporizer
Free Bi-Level Aluminum Grinder Included! ($20 value) Micro-Digital Portable Ceramic Vaporizer for Herb Convection/Conduction Hybrid Technology™ 2200 mAh Lithium-Polymer Battery Brighter, More Colorful OLED Display Large Ceramic Chamber (.5 gram capacity) 300-435 F degree Temp Control (over 80 settings) Smart Memory Technology™ (remembers your last temp setting) 5 Minute Shutoff (Safety Feature) Micro USB Charging Port Lifetime Warranty
