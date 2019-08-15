 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Brownies
  5. 24 Karat Brownie

24 Karat Brownie

by Kaneh Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Kaneh Co. Edibles Brownies 24 Karat Brownie

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Available in 500mg and 1000mg Butter, Brown Sugar, Eggs, Cocoa Powder, Baking Powder, Flour, Chocolate, Cream, Milk, Corn Syrup, White Chocolate, Salt, Gold Leaf, Gold Spray

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

chadmonizo007

This is the first edibles I super really like.

About this brand

Kaneh Co. Logo
Kaneh Co. is all about quality you can taste and depend on. This is why we utilize the finest ingredients and laboratory test all of our handcrafted goods by multiple labs. We are meticulous about our work because we are passionate about our products and your health. Our family owned bakery specializes in California-based legal medical cannabis products. Kaneh Co. is a close-knit group of individuals brought together by our desire to produce authentic products with integrity and pharmaceutical precision that ultimately benefit the health and lives of medical patients and providers. We produce wholesome, high-end products without preservatives that don’t compromise on quality ingredients, medicinal purity or presentation.