 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Lemon Sugar Cookie

Lemon Sugar Cookie

by Kaneh Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Kaneh Co. Edibles Cookies Lemon Sugar Cookie

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Available in 100mg and 250mg Butter, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Eggs, Flour, Cream of Tartar, Baking Soda, Salt, Lemon Zest, Lemon Juice

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

NewburyPark

Great tasting cookie. The only edible which gives me body relaxation as well as a euphoric head high. Some late state slightly psychedelic head effect which was very enjoyable. Effect takes about 20 minutes and lasts about 3 hours. Finishes off with a relaxing overall sense of sleepiness.

About this brand

Kaneh Co. Logo
Kaneh Co. is all about quality you can taste and depend on. This is why we utilize the finest ingredients and laboratory test all of our handcrafted goods by multiple labs. We are meticulous about our work because we are passionate about our products and your health. Our family owned bakery specializes in California-based legal medical cannabis products. Kaneh Co. is a close-knit group of individuals brought together by our desire to produce authentic products with integrity and pharmaceutical precision that ultimately benefit the health and lives of medical patients and providers. We produce wholesome, high-end products without preservatives that don’t compromise on quality ingredients, medicinal purity or presentation.