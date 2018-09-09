Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
Available in 100mg and 250mg Butter, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Eggs, Flour, Cream of Tartar, Baking Soda, Salt, Lemon Zest, Lemon Juice
Great tasting cookie. The only edible which gives me body relaxation as well as a euphoric head high. Some late state slightly psychedelic head effect which was very enjoyable. Effect takes about 20 minutes and lasts about 3 hours. Finishes off with a relaxing overall sense of sleepiness.