 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Brownies
  5. Triple Chocolate Brownie 500mg

Triple Chocolate Brownie 500mg

by Kaneh Co.

Write a review
Kaneh Co. Edibles Brownies Triple Chocolate Brownie 500mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kaneh Co. Logo
Kaneh Co. is all about quality you can taste and depend on. This is why we utilize the finest ingredients and laboratory test all of our handcrafted goods by multiple labs. We are meticulous about our work because we are passionate about our products and your health. Our family owned bakery specializes in California-based legal medical cannabis products. Kaneh Co. is a close-knit group of individuals brought together by our desire to produce authentic products with integrity and pharmaceutical precision that ultimately benefit the health and lives of medical patients and providers. We produce wholesome, high-end products without preservatives that don’t compromise on quality ingredients, medicinal purity or presentation.