Kanha 20:1 CBD:THC Watermelon - 105mg
About this product
Sunderstorm's delicious Kanha gummies offer a medicated experience in the form of CBD watermelon. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana believed to be an anti-inflammatory agent, natural sleeping aid, anxiety suppressant, pain reducer, and more. Try out the many benefits of CBD with our Kanha gummies infused with only the highest quality cannabis oil for a natural, zen experience. 20 parts CBD to 1 part THC (20:1).
