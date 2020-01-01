 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Kanha 20:1 CBD:THC Watermelon - 105mg

Kanha 20:1 CBD:THC Watermelon - 105mg

by Kanha Gummies

Write a review
Kanha Gummies Edibles Candy Kanha 20:1 CBD:THC Watermelon - 105mg
Kanha Gummies Edibles Candy Kanha 20:1 CBD:THC Watermelon - 105mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sunderstorm's delicious Kanha gummies offer a medicated experience in the form of CBD watermelon. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana believed to be an anti-inflammatory agent, natural sleeping aid, anxiety suppressant, pain reducer, and more. Try out the many benefits of CBD with our Kanha gummies infused with only the highest quality cannabis oil for a natural, zen experience. 20 parts CBD to 1 part THC (20:1).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kanha Gummies Logo
Widely considered the best tasting gummies in the industry, Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality Cannabis oils that have been tested multiple times before being infused to provide a consistent dose. Safe, reliable, and delicious -- every gummy is its own adventure in flavor and experience, leading you on a joyful journey full of curiosity and bliss.