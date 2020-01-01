Kanha NANO Sublime Key Lime Hybrid - 100mg
About this product
As the pioneers of Cannabis nanotechnology, Sunderstorm introduces Kanha NANO. We’ve taken our award-winning, great-tasting Kanha gummies, and infused them with nanomolecular technology to deliver the first fast-acting edible in the industry. No need to wait for the effect! You’ll feel the bliss in half the time. So go ahead and take the joyful journey with Kanha NANO.
