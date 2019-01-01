Kanha NANO Sugar Plum Limited Edition - 100mg
by Kanha GummiesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This holiday season, you'll have visions of sugar plums dancing in your head with Kanha Nano's Limited Edition Holiday flavor. Our nanomolecular technology creates a quicker and harder hitting onset, making it a great gift for others, or even yourself.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Kanha Gummies
Widely considered the best tasting gummies in the industry, Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality Cannabis oils that have been tested multiple times before being infused to provide a consistent dose. Safe, reliable, and delicious -- every gummy is its own adventure in flavor and experience, leading you on a joyful journey full of curiosity and bliss.