1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Kanha fast-acting gummies are now vegan! Sunderstorm introduces Kanha Nano Vegan, which utilizes our nanomolecular technology with a vegan base to create delicious, fast-acting gummies that maintain our signature soft texture. We utilize a patented and proprietary lipid-based formula that creates cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases the bioavailibility of our gummies. Meaning there is no need to wait for the effect! So go ahead and take a joyful journey with Kanha Nano Vegan.
Be the first to review this product.