1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag Kanha Nano Vegan utilizes nanomolecular technology with a vegan base to create delicious, fast-acting gummies that maintain our signature soft texture. With cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, it only takes 10-20 minutes on average to onset. Our Luscious Lemon gummies are tart yet sweet and made with sativa terpenes, which induce a stimulating and uplifting state of mind.
Be the first to review this product.