Kanha Peach Gummies - 100mg
Kanha Gummies
About this product
Just peachy! Taste the bliss of peach and spread the love with these cannabis-infused gummy confections. Each treat is powered with 10mg of THC totaling 100mg per bag.
About this brand
Kanha Gummies
Reminding adults to enjoy the fruits found on life’s journey. Kanha Gummies are infused with high quality THC oils that were scientifically extracted to provide a reliable dosage and a pure, enjoyable experience. Kanha Gummies believes that joy is synonymous with health. We aim to shine a positive light on marijuana products by setting high standards in product quality and in cannabis product messaging.