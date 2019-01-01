Kanha Sour Apple Hybrid Gummies - 100mg
About this product
Sunderstorm's delicious Kanha gummies offer a medicated experience in the form of sour apple. First, mouthwatering sour, then deliciously sweet! Unwrap the power of tasty green apples infused with only the highest quality CO2-extracted organic cannabis oil. Kanha reminds you of the playfulness and joy to be found in life. Medicate without compromising your taste buds. Available in 100mg bags.
