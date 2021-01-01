 Loading…

Serene Green Apple CBD Nano Vegan Gummies 100mg

by Kanha Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

100 mg CBD x 5mg THC per bag Kanha Nano Vegan utilizes nanomolecular technology with a vegan base to create delicious, fast-acting gummies that maintain our signature soft texture. With cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, it only takes 10-20 minutes on average to onset. Our Serene Green Apple gummies are tart yet sweet, and made with 10mg CBD with just a hint of THC per gummy. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid believed to be an anti-inflammatory agent, natural sleeping aid, anxiety suppressant, pain reducer, and more.  

About this brand

Kanha Gummies Logo
Widely considered the best tasting gummies in the industry, Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality Cannabis oils that have been tested multiple times before being infused to provide a consistent dose. Safe, reliable, and delicious -- every gummy is its own adventure in flavor and experience, leading you on a joyful journey full of curiosity and bliss.

