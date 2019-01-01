About this product
Like most Jack crosses, Afrodite by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa dominant variety with a strong psychoactive but also relaxing effect (thanks to the Black Domina, which also helps shorten the longer flowering time of the Jack). This strain has compact buds packed with resin which gives a tremendous bag appeal and makes it great for hash. Quicker finishing and mould and pest resistant, this strain is a breeze to grow! TYPE(S/H/I): Sativa Smell: spicy pine Flavors: Spicy, earthy Appearance: compact resin- covered round buds Effects: Happy, relaxed, creative Medical: Stress, depression, anxiety Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 58-62 days Height: 200 cm Yield: 400 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
Afrodite by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing a Black Domina father and a Jack Herer mother. Kannabia paired these two contrasting genetics to shorten the growing time of Jack Herer while improving overall resin production. These attributes make Afrodite a perfect strain for hash makers as well as sativa-dominant consumers looking for a mellow but heady buzz. Afrodite’s terpene profile includes spices, pine, and forest floor. Utilize Afrodite with stimulating activities to balance out stress and depression.