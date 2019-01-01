 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. AFRODITE

AFRODITE

by Kannabia Seeds

Write a review
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds AFRODITE

About this product

Like most Jack crosses, Afrodite by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa dominant variety with a strong psychoactive but also relaxing effect (thanks to the Black Domina, which also helps shorten the longer flowering time of the Jack). This strain has compact buds packed with resin which gives a tremendous bag appeal and makes it great for hash. Quicker finishing and mould and pest resistant, this strain is a breeze to grow! TYPE(S/H/I): Sativa Smell: spicy pine Flavors: Spicy, earthy Appearance: compact resin- covered round buds Effects: Happy, relaxed, creative Medical: Stress, depression, anxiety Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 58-62 days Height: 200 cm Yield: 400 g./m2 or 600 g./plant

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Afrodite

Afrodite

Afrodite by Kannabia Seed Company is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing a Black Domina father and a Jack Herer mother. Kannabia paired these two contrasting genetics to shorten the growing time of Jack Herer while improving overall resin production. These attributes make Afrodite a perfect strain for hash makers as well as sativa-dominant consumers looking for a mellow but heady buzz. Afrodite’s terpene profile includes spices, pine, and forest floor. Utilize Afrodite with stimulating activities to balance out stress and depression.   

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.