BABY BOOM AUTO

by Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds BABY BOOM AUTO

About this product

Intense shades of purple, blue and green define this small but lethal indica variety by Kannabia Seed Company. With a tapestry of flavours ranging from pine and earth to sweet and sour plum jam. Baby Boom has a strong combination of both cerebral relaxation and couch lock (especially if you don’t keep moving). Like most autoflowering varieties, this strain is easy to grow and prefers light, low release fertilization and is mould, pest and disease resistant. TYPE: Indica dominant Flavors: Plum, berry, pine, earth, sweet, fruity Appearance: dark and dense buds Effects: Cerebral, couchlock, relaxation Medical: Pain, insomnia

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

