This hybrid leaning indica by Kannabia Seed Company is exactly the relaxing strain you’ve been looking for! With a beautiful sweet taste, this is the perfect strain to unwind with after a long day. The Bubble Gum lineage is strongly pronounced in the sweet flavour and dense nugs. For growers, this robust, heavy yielding strain is incredibly easy to grow, stays nice and compact, is highly pest resistant and has a quick finishing time. TYPE: Indica Smell: sweet bubblegum Flavours: Fruity, sweet, floral Appearance: heavy dense buds Effects: Relaxing, meditative, pain relief Medical: Stress, PTSD, Pain, Depression Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 55-60 days Height: 180 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
Big Band was created to stabilize the delicious flavor of Bubble Gum with a strong, heavy yielding plant. Chronic, this strain’s second parent, grows massive colas with generous resin production and hybridized sativa effects, making it a natural compliment to Bubble Gum’s indica-dominant qualities. Big Band’s effects are joyful and loud, exhibiting deeply relaxing effects with an assortment of juicy berries of the palate.