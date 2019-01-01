 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BIG BAND

by Kannabia Seeds

BIG BAND

About this product

This hybrid leaning indica by Kannabia Seed Company is exactly the relaxing strain you’ve been looking for! With a beautiful sweet taste, this is the perfect strain to unwind with after a long day. The Bubble Gum lineage is strongly pronounced in the sweet flavour and dense nugs. For growers, this robust, heavy yielding strain is incredibly easy to grow, stays nice and compact, is highly pest resistant and has a quick finishing time. TYPE: Indica Smell: sweet bubblegum Flavours: Fruity, sweet, floral Appearance: heavy dense buds Effects: Relaxing, meditative, pain relief Medical: Stress, PTSD, Pain, Depression Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 55-60 days Height: 180 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant

About this strain

Big Band

Big Band

Big Band was created to stabilize the delicious flavor of Bubble Gum with a strong, heavy yielding plant. Chronic, this strain’s second parent, grows massive colas with generous resin production and hybridized sativa effects, making it a natural compliment to Bubble Gum’s indica-dominant qualities. Big Band’s effects are joyful and loud, exhibiting deeply relaxing effects  with an assortment of juicy berries of the palate. 

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.