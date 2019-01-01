 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BIG BULL

by Kannabia Seeds

BIG BULL

About this product

This award-winning indica strain by Kannabia Seed Company is prized for it’s medicinal and therapeutic effects. Incredibly relaxing, meditative and perfect for getting some rest. The buds have a nice sweet, floral flavour. Almost pure indica. Big Bull is incredibly easy to grow, heavy yielding, quick finishing, and mould and pest resistant. TYPE: Indica Smell: fruity and floral Flavors: Sweet, floral Appearance: Effects: relaxing, psychoactive, meditative, pain-relief Medical: Anxiety, pain, insomnia, PTSD, Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 55-60 days Height: 180 cm Yield: 450 g./m2 or 600 g./plant

About this strain

Big Bull

Big Bull

Big Bull by Kannabia Seed Company is a squat indica with award-winning medicinal properties. Winning 2nd Place for Best Indica Seed at the 2012 Treat Yourself Expo in Toronto, Canada, Big Bull (aka Kannabia Special) grows stalky plants with a tantalizing floral aroma. This nearly pure indica offers relaxing effects that are introspective and meditative, making it perfect for relieving stress or engaging in spiritual exercise (yoga, tai chi, etc). Big Bull is one of Kannabia’s easiest strains to grow, having natural mold and pest resistance alongside a quick 60-day flowering cycle and squat morphology.   

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.