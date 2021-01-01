 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. CBDV AUTO

CBDV AUTO

by Kannabia Seeds

Write a review
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds CBDV AUTO

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cannabidivarina (CBDV) is another cannabinoid Kannabia Seed Company opts for CBDV main therapeutical property is its anticonvulsant effect, while further research is being carried out. The plant behaves like any other standard auto but is rather large, highly resistant during growth and with low level of THC. Thick compact buds fulfilled with big and perfectly shaped leaves covered with crystals of resin. Nobody could say by its appearance that this treasure contains, less than 0.3 % of THC.

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review