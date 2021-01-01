 Loading…

CBG AUTO

by Kannabia Seeds

CBG AUTO

About this product

Finally, here we have this long awaited cannabinoid, CBG (cannabigerol),with around 7 % concentration level and some other incredible properties: anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, neuroprotective, and many more. Besides, CBG is not psychoactive and its low THC levels, less than 0.1 %, do not give any psychotropic effect. It’s virtually impossible to guess the lack of THC just by the morphology of the plant. Flowers are compact, bursting with shiny trichomes. The huge amount of bright resin catches the eye. At a glance, you can identify the Sativa predominance in this strain. During the vegetative stage, it behaves like a standard autoflowering plant and shows a certain resistance to fertilizers.

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

