CHERRY DREAM EDITION

by Kannabia Seeds

Have you ever imagined yourself surrounded by sakuras, the popular Japanese cherry blossom with exuberant flowers? This new limited Cherry Dream Edition from Kannabia, will give you that pleasant feeling... This one is a precious plant, ideal for experts but also for rookie homegrowers. It grows easily and vigorously and responds well to apical pruning, increasing the plant performance. When flowering, the plant gets completely covered by dark green buds, with reddish and black shades, just as ripe and sweet as cherries ready for picking...

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

