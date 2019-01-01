 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  COOKIES HAZE

COOKIES HAZE

by Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds COOKIES HAZE

About this product

This is an obviously Sativa plant, with thin leaves, a slender appearance, and the form of a pine tree. It’s an enthusiastic grower so put it into flowering before the rest of your plants to keep it at 90 cm or 1 metre. It has long internodal distance, with long stamens. It is very easy to grow, being highly highly pest-resistant - especially to red spider mite - and not easy to over-fertilize Outside this plant can become a real monster, easily exceeding three metres when sown directly in the earth. The buds are large and very dense, so keep an eye out for brotitis if growing in damp conditions. This strain has super high THC levels, up to 25%, which will guarantee you an intense, long lasting full-body high. Its flavour is delicious, sweet and fruity like gummy bears, its hit euphoric without being trippy, a happy buzz that’s great for creative day-time use.

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.