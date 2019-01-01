About this product
This highly potent, deeply flavourful diesel sativa by Kannabia Seed Company has been bred to have bright lime green buds that are densely packed with crystal. Great for concentrates and extracts, this spicy-citrus strain is also super psychoactive. Where most Diesel varieties can be longer finishing and taller plants, the BCN Diesel has been bred with the Black Domina to shorten both height and flowering time, and grow a heavy yield of compact buds. BCN Diesel is total dream for any grower that wants the Diesel flavour and effect but with a shorter plant and life cycle. TYPE: Sativa Smell: fruity fuel Flavors: Citrus, diesel, spicy Appearance: Huge dense bright green buds Effects: Happiness, creativity, uplifted, relaxed Medical: Stress, depression, pain Grow Info: Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 60-65 days Height: 190 cm Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Diesel Glue
Dieel Glue (formerly BCN Diesel) by Kannabia Seed Company is a pungent hybrid cross of familiar and potent genetics. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and Black Domina, this strain produces dense, bullet-shaped buds that stink of citrus and fuel. It achieves this bud structure and density through the addition of Black Domina while the NYC Diesel contributes to the strain’s heady, energetic buzz. Diesel Glue has a snappy 8 week flower time, but has been known to benefit from an extra week for maximum yield and potency.