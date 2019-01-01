 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
DIESEL GLUE

by Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds DIESEL GLUE

About this product

This highly potent, deeply flavourful diesel sativa by Kannabia Seed Company has been bred to have bright lime green buds that are densely packed with crystal. Great for concentrates and extracts, this spicy-citrus strain is also super psychoactive. Where most Diesel varieties can be longer finishing and taller plants, the BCN Diesel has been bred with the Black Domina to shorten both height and flowering time, and grow a heavy yield of compact buds. BCN Diesel is total dream for any grower that wants the Diesel flavour and effect but with a shorter plant and life cycle. TYPE: Sativa Smell: fruity fuel Flavors: Citrus, diesel, spicy Appearance: Huge dense bright green buds Effects: Happiness, creativity, uplifted, relaxed Medical: Stress, depression, pain Grow Info: Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 60-65 days Height: 190 cm Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant

About this strain

Diesel Glue

Diesel Glue

Dieel Glue (formerly BCN Diesel) by Kannabia Seed Company is a pungent hybrid cross of familiar and potent genetics. Created by crossing NYC Diesel and Black Domina, this strain produces dense, bullet-shaped buds that stink of citrus and fuel. It achieves this bud structure and density through the addition of Black Domina while the NYC Diesel contributes to the strain’s heady, energetic buzz. Diesel Glue has a snappy 8 week flower time, but has been known to benefit from an extra week for maximum yield and potency. 

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.