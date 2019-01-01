 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
For connoisseurs looking for a hybrid with both a nice high and strong flavour, Ginger Punch Auto is a great choice. Ginger-Ale by Kannabia Seed Company is a great anytime smoke that lets the smoker stay functional. Fast finishing, disease and pest resistant and a heavy yielding autoflower, Ginger Punch Auto is a popular choice for growers. This strain is bursting with terpenes so watch out for extra odour during flowering. TYPE: Hybrid Smell: Sweet Flavors: : Sweet, strawberry, ginger, spicy, floral Appearance: long oval flowers Effects: Happy, relaxing Medical: Anxiety, depression, PTSD, pain

Ginger Punch (formerly Hobbit) by Kannabia Seed Company is a resilient autoflowering variety with sweetness and strong elemental resistance. This strain has a sweet aroma that has been described as “strawberry candy” and an equally sweet smoke with latent earthy notes. Ginger Punch deftly combines stimulating Haze elements with a pervasive body buzz that is lightly weighted while remaining pleasant and functional. Many growers covet this autoflowering wonder for its quick 65-day flowering time and above-average yield.  

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.