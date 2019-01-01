About this product
For connoisseurs looking for a hybrid with both a nice high and strong flavour, Ginger Punch Auto is a great choice. Ginger-Ale by Kannabia Seed Company is a great anytime smoke that lets the smoker stay functional. Fast finishing, disease and pest resistant and a heavy yielding autoflower, Ginger Punch Auto is a popular choice for growers. This strain is bursting with terpenes so watch out for extra odour during flowering. TYPE: Hybrid Smell: Sweet Flavors: : Sweet, strawberry, ginger, spicy, floral Appearance: long oval flowers Effects: Happy, relaxing Medical: Anxiety, depression, PTSD, pain
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Ginger Punch
Ginger Punch (formerly Hobbit) by Kannabia Seed Company is a resilient autoflowering variety with sweetness and strong elemental resistance. This strain has a sweet aroma that has been described as “strawberry candy” and an equally sweet smoke with latent earthy notes. Ginger Punch deftly combines stimulating Haze elements with a pervasive body buzz that is lightly weighted while remaining pleasant and functional. Many growers covet this autoflowering wonder for its quick 65-day flowering time and above-average yield.