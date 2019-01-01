 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. KAMA KUSH CBD

KAMA KUSH CBD

by Kannabia Seeds

Write a review
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds KAMA KUSH CBD

About this product

This is a classic CBD Indica by Kannabia Seed Company, with solid compact buds, which may not appear thick, but will amaze you with their weight. Kama Kush CBD has a higher CBD to THC ratio of 2:1 making this relaxing and therapeutic, a great choice for those who require less psychoactivity but full relief. Our Kama Kush CBD is resistant to high temperatures and to dry climates and requires a little extra fertilizer. TYPE: indica dominant Flavors: Fruity, floral Appearance: long compact buds Effects: Relaxing Medical: Pain, fibromyalgia, well-being Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 58 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.