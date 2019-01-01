About this product
This is a classic CBD Indica by Kannabia Seed Company, with solid compact buds, which may not appear thick, but will amaze you with their weight. Kama Kush CBD has a higher CBD to THC ratio of 2:1 making this relaxing and therapeutic, a great choice for those who require less psychoactivity but full relief. Our Kama Kush CBD is resistant to high temperatures and to dry climates and requires a little extra fertilizer. TYPE: indica dominant Flavors: Fruity, floral Appearance: long compact buds Effects: Relaxing Medical: Pain, fibromyalgia, well-being Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 58 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
