 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. KREAMY KARAMEL

KREAMY KARAMEL

by Kannabia Seeds

Write a review
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds KREAMY KARAMEL

About this product

This award-winning, super strong indica by Kannabia Seed Company is a deeply relaxing variety that features rock hard, crystal covered buds that are perfect for hashmaking. Kreamy Karamel is highly medicinal and narcotic in effect with an unmistakable sweet taste. Growers will appreciate how quick finishing and heavy yielding Kreamy Karamel is. TYPE: Indica Smell: rich sweet caramel Flavors: Sweet, spicy, caramel Appearance: huge central bud Effects: Relaxing, pain-relieving Medical: Pain, PTSD, anxiety Grow Info: Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 50-55 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.