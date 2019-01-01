About this product
This award-winning, super strong indica by Kannabia Seed Company is a deeply relaxing variety that features rock hard, crystal covered buds that are perfect for hashmaking. Kreamy Karamel is highly medicinal and narcotic in effect with an unmistakable sweet taste. Growers will appreciate how quick finishing and heavy yielding Kreamy Karamel is. TYPE: Indica Smell: rich sweet caramel Flavors: Sweet, spicy, caramel Appearance: huge central bud Effects: Relaxing, pain-relieving Medical: Pain, PTSD, anxiety Grow Info: Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 50-55 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.