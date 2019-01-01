 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Kannabia Seeds

About this product

Kritic Auto is an indica-dominant strain that is highly psychoactive, producing a euphoric, stimulating effect. This strain by Kannabia Seed Company has a strong skunk smell and flavour with large dense buds. Kritic Auto is a heavy yielding, mould, pest and disease resistant strain. TYPE: Indica dominant Smell: citrus, fresh Flavors: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy, skunk Effects: Euphoric, stimulating, psychoactive Medical: Depression, PTSD

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.