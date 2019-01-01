About this product
Kritic Auto is an indica-dominant strain that is highly psychoactive, producing a euphoric, stimulating effect. This strain by Kannabia Seed Company has a strong skunk smell and flavour with large dense buds. Kritic Auto is a heavy yielding, mould, pest and disease resistant strain. TYPE: Indica dominant Smell: citrus, fresh Flavors: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy, skunk Effects: Euphoric, stimulating, psychoactive Medical: Depression, PTSD
