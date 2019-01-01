 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kritikal-K by Kannabia Seed Company features giant, tight, lush emerald-green buds and is a heavy resin producer. This strain is powerfully narcotic and relaxing in effect with a strong sweet, fruity taste and lemon-sorbet aroma. This strain is one of the largest yielding strains available on the market today—so heavy the branching may need bracing so it doesn’t break off under the pressure of its own weight. To optimize the yield of this strain prune carefully and watch out for humidity issues. TYPE: Indica Smell: lemon sorbet Flavors: Citrus, sweet, earthy Appearance: Tight emerald green buds Effects: Relaxing narcotic Medical: Pain, insomnia, anxiety Grow Info: Difficulty: Easy-medium Flowering: 55 days Height: 180 – 200 cm. Yield: 650 g./m2 or 800 g./plant

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.