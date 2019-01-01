 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
LA BLANCA

by Kannabia Seeds

About this product

La Blanca by Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning strain that is ideal for both medical and recreational users. La Blanca works well for relaxing muscles, reducing anxiety and increasing appetite. The Great White Shark encourages CBD production. A vigorous grower, La Blanca has a sativa structure with a short finishing time (thanks to the Black Domina) and highly mould and pest resistant.

About this strain

La Blanca by Kannabia Seed Company is a balanced hybrid with personality. Created by crossing Black Domina x Snow White x Great White Shark, La Blanca holds true to its lineage, offering a blanket of white, snowy trichomes and a funky fragrance of sweet citrus and pungent earth. Kannabia boosts the flowering time of this strain through the addition of its Black Domina, giving La Blanca a round 60-day flowering time. La Blanca is also quite mold and pest-resistant, making it an ideal strain for seasonal outdoor grows. Enjoy its stoney effects to stimulate appetite and relax muscles.   

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.