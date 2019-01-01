About this product
Mataro Blue by Kannabia Seed Company is a crown jewel in any collection. This internationally renowned, multi-award-winning strain is valuable for both medical and recreational use. Deep sweet berry flavour, large and dense, these buds are glistening with a sugary coat of crystal. Mataro Blue is a relaxing indica perfect for reflection and meditation. A dream for a grower, Mataro Blue is incredibly heavy yielding, quick-finishing, and mould and pest resistant. It is a super stable variety with incredibly predictable results. TYPE: Indica Smell: fruity Flavors: sweet fruity blueberries Appearance: huge blue-tinged buds Effects: Relaxing, therapeutic, Pain relief Medical: Pain, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 58-65 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 600 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
Mataro Blue by Kannabia Seeds is a rare three-way cross of Black Domina x Mazar I Sharif x Blue Monster. This strain is a stable, high yield producer on top of having flavorful, award-winning genetics. Its strong medicinal effects sedate and relax the consumer, helping to combat insomnia, chronic pain, and restlessness. Mataro Blue won 1st place rosin at the 2016 Lift Expo, Toronto, as well as 1st place medical indica at the 2012 Treating Yourself Expo, Toronto.