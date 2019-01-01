 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MATARÓ BLUE

by Kannabia Seeds

Mataro Blue by Kannabia Seed Company is a crown jewel in any collection. This internationally renowned, multi-award-winning strain is valuable for both medical and recreational use. Deep sweet berry flavour, large and dense, these buds are glistening with a sugary coat of crystal. Mataro Blue is a relaxing indica perfect for reflection and meditation. A dream for a grower, Mataro Blue is incredibly heavy yielding, quick-finishing, and mould and pest resistant. It is a super stable variety with incredibly predictable results. TYPE: Indica Smell: fruity Flavors: sweet fruity blueberries Appearance: huge blue-tinged buds Effects: Relaxing, therapeutic, Pain relief Medical: Pain, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 58-65 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 600 g./m2 or 800 g./plant

Mataro Blue by Kannabia Seeds is a rare three-way cross of Black Domina x Mazar I Sharif x Blue Monster. This strain is a stable, high yield producer on top of having flavorful, award-winning genetics. Its strong medicinal effects sedate and relax the consumer, helping to combat insomnia, chronic pain, and restlessness. Mataro Blue won 1st place rosin at the 2016 Lift Expo, Toronto, as well as 1st place medical indica at the 2012 Treating Yourself Expo, Toronto.  

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.