NeiL Haze by Kannabia Seed Company is a highly psychoactive sativa variety with shiny resin and a psychedelic high. This is a longer finishing, but incredibly heavy yielding mould and pest resistant strain that requires the care of an expert. TYPE: Sativa dominant Smell: Fruity, earthy Flavors: Spiced, Earthy, Fruity Appearance: big and shiny resinous buds Effects: Cerebral, psychadelic Medical: : Anxiety, PTSD Difficulty: Advanced Flowering: 63-77 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 750 g./plant
