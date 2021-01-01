 Loading…

by Kannabia Seeds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This new strain will immediately take you to the tropics. To start with, this plant is characterised by a bright green colour with brownish shades, similar to the colours you can see in the exotic dreamy beaches. This sensation culminates with an intense fresh flavour of ripe pineapples, with a sweet caramel taste, a truly exotic encounter between these Somango and Pineapple strains. This plant is naturally strong and vigorous, stress-resistant and easy to grow since it does not require any special care. A pre-flowering pruning will be appreciated, to enhance its potential.

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

