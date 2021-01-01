PINEAPPLE DREAM EDITION
About this product
This new strain will immediately take you to the tropics. To start with, this plant is characterised by a bright green colour with brownish shades, similar to the colours you can see in the exotic dreamy beaches. This sensation culminates with an intense fresh flavour of ripe pineapples, with a sweet caramel taste, a truly exotic encounter between these Somango and Pineapple strains. This plant is naturally strong and vigorous, stress-resistant and easy to grow since it does not require any special care. A pre-flowering pruning will be appreciated, to enhance its potential.
About this brand
Kannabia Seeds
