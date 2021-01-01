 Loading…

SUPER AK

by Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds SUPER AK

About this product

Straight into the spotlight explodes our new Super AK: a sativa characterized by abundant levels of psychoactivity, and a long-lasting euphoric high, ideal for dynamic and creative days. Its buds are a distinctive, bright lime green, with bright orange hairs that emanate an acid fragrance as attractive as it is peculiar. Likewise, its flavour will be a delight for the most expert and refined palates: predominantly citric but seasoned with sweet touches, a spicy aftertaste and surprising earthy nuances. In a cup, it would definitely take the prize for sophistication! The influence of the Afghan genetics in this hybrid balances the sativa of the Californian genetics and the AK, making it exceptionally quick growing and resistant to pests. Its many virtues do not end there, because Super AK is also perfect for extractions, thanks to its resinous heavy and compact buds. Undoubtedly, a force to be reckoned with in terms of productivity. What more can you ask?

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

