About this product
Thai Fantasy by Kannabia Seed Company is a combination of tropical punch flavour and electrifying sativa high that mellows out into a relaxing indica after a few puffs. This is a quick finishing variety thanks to the Black Domina. It likes good fertilization so feed it well at the beginning and it will reward you with heavy, resin packed, super dense buds. TYPE: Indica Smell: skunk, rancid Flavors: Earthy Appearance: Big compact buds Effects: Relaxing, clearheaded Medical: Anxiety
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.