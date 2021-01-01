 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. THCV

THCV

by Kannabia Seeds

Write a review
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds THCV

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This new addition to our catalogue has taken a long time, but the result is worth the wait. The key to its success is the equally balanced combination of THC and THCV. Although compared to other cannabinoids, there is not much research on THCV yet, its effects are well known. This is a non-psychotropic cannabinoid that can help to minimise the psychoactive effects of THC and is capable of blocking CB1 brain receptor to reduce food intake and therefore stimulate weight loss. The plant is rather large, with distinctive Sativa features, while the flowering period is not as long as in other Sativas.

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review